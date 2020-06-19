Sparta, Ill. girl creates formal masterpiece from duct tape

SPARTA, Ill. – When COVID-19 said no to her high school prom, Peyton Manker said yes to making a dress out of duct tape.

Inspired by design and stuck inside her Sparta, Illinois home, Manker decided to enter the Stuck at Prom duct tape contest where high schoolers create formal wear out of duct tape.

It took 41 rolls of duct tape and four months to make her creation.

“Every day she’d show us a little more of what she’s done, and she’d say, ‘How does this look?’ And I was amazed by it,” said Suzy Manker, Peyton’s mom. “But you know when you see it every day you just kind of get used to it and say, ‘Yeah that looks good.’”

Manker made an anklet that goes with the dress that reads “this too shall pass” in reference to how the pandemic will pass eventually.

Her creation also pays tribute to front line workers and features images that address mental health awareness during COVID-19.

Manker finds out Friday if she’s a finalist. The winner receives a $10,000 scholarship.

Her final project weighs about 50 pounds. She hopes it ends up in a museum.