Spike in Midwest COVID wastewater samples may signal another outbreak

ST. LOUIS- A spike in covid wastewater levels is being being monitored by The CDC. In the past these types of reports have been known to preceed a spike in human Covid-19 cases.

The CDC uses their COVID Data Tracker to monitor SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels in wastewater throughout the country, and the levels have been concerningly high in the midwest. Especially for the counties of Saint Louis, Mo., Saint Francois, Mo., Jefferson, Mo., Greene, IL, and Randolph, IL.

The COVID Data Tracker Map shows the SARS-CoV-2 RNA wastewater levels in the United States, and how there’s been a concentrated spike in levels throughout the midwest over the last 15 days, with a 1000% increase in levels in portions of the above mentioned counties.

In a recent story about the wastewater levels, Missouri Department of Health and Human Services Chief of the Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology stated seeing a statewide drop in viral loads and location viral loads just a week ago.

These measurements are not a direct estimate of the percent of COVID-19 positive human cases in the area that are caused by the Omicron variant. Rather, only an indication that the Omicron variant virus is likely present among the population in these sewershed areas.