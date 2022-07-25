SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Springfield, Illinois, man will spend six years in federal prison on charges related to methamphetamine trafficking.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of Illinois said Michael Bale pleaded guilty in March 2022 to one count of possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of meth. The exact amount was not specified.

Bale was arrested in March 2020.

Bale had faced up to 40 years in prison, as well as a $5 million fine, lifetime parole, and restitution.