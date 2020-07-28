St. Clair County contracts with CodeRED for emergency notifications

ST CLAIR COUNTY, IL – St. Clair County has contracted and purchased the CodeRED system for emergency notification services for the county.

The service will allow the county to notify residents on multiple platforms via telephone calls, text messages, emails, posts to social media and mobile app messages to inform

residents of emergencies. This will also include weather warnings for tornados, flash floods, and severe thunderstorms from the National Weather Service.

Residents can register by going to www.alertstclair.com to enroll using their cell phone numbers, text, and email addresses.