St. Clair County deputies catch active porch pirate

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Millions and millions of Americans report being hit by thieves on their front porch every year. The suspects take packages that have been just delivered.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a very busy porch pirate in St. Clair County, Illinois.

“This individual has been fairly busy,” said Sgt. James Hendricks, St. Clair County Sheriff’ Department.

The suspect, 28-year-old Zkiya F. Harper of Belleville, has been charged with four counts of theft.

“The packages were delivered at 3 p.m. Immediately after those packages had been delivered, an individual female arrived at the location went up on the front porch, took possession of those packages, and left the area immediately afterwards,” Hendricks said.

The sergeant believes the woman is responsible for thefts in Belleville and Swansea, and they are looking at similar crimes in Collinsville.

Authorities have some advice for people who have package deliveries. Know when your package will arrive. If you can’t be there, ask a neighbor to get it for you. You can also use a delivery company’s secure lock box system.

Authorities said neighbors who got a good description of the suspect’s vehicle and a deputy who spotted the car are credited with solving the crimes.