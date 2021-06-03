St. Clair County grandmother startled after bullets strike windshield driving on I-64

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Imagine driving on the interstate when three bullets suddenly strike your windshield. It happened to a St. Clair County grandmother and her two grandchildren in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near Shiloh. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Melissa Grissom was spending time with her grandchildren Wednesday afternoon when bullets struck the van they were riding in.

“I heard something hit the window at the overpass,” she said. “I thought it was a rock and then I kept going a little further, and there were two shots and I knew I was being shot at.”

Grissom spent the day taking two of her grandkids to Eckert’s Farm and a trampoline park in Fairview Heights. Instead of taking the back roads to get home like she usually does, she decided to take interstate 64 this time. It wasn’t too long after Grissom merged onto I-64 to go home when she heard the bullets hit her van.

“Why? Why was I targeted. In a mini-van, you know?” she said.

Grissom said she pulled over at the next exit and called 911. Mascoutah investigators and Illinois State Police arrived at the scene a short time later. Her 10-month-old and 7-year-old grandchildren were in her mini-van with her when the bullets hit the windshield.

“My grandkids were with me…I didn’t want anything to happen to them; and them bullets were close,” she said. “I know they would have hit me if it would have went through.”

Authorities were unable to find any shell casings but they confirmed it was bullets and not rocks that struck Grissom’s windshield.

“They have no explanation,” she said. “They don’t know what type of gun it was. They don’t know where it came from. They asked me about the road rage and I said, ‘No road rage. No nothing.’”

Police have not identified a motive and they do not have any suspects.

“I felt like if I would have stayed on the interstate I would have got shot at more,” Grissom said.

And while Grissom has no idea where the shots came from but the incident has opened her eyes to a harsh reality.

“I want everyone to know and be aware that it can happen to you at any time,” she said.