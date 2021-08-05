St. Clair County man accused of soliciting sex from teenagers online

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A registered sex offender living in East Carondelet is facing new charges following allegations he contacted two underage girls online and solicited them for sex.

According to Capt. Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, contacted authorities on July 26 and filed a report about a man who contacted them on social media.

The juveniles told investigators the man inquired about having sex with them in exchange for money.

Investigators were able to identify the man as 32-year-old Benjamin Ingram, Fleshren said.

Ingram is currently a registered sex offender and was using an alias while communicating with the juveniles, Fleshren said.

The St. Clair County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Ingram with two counts of indecent solicitation of a child, two counts of solicitation of a sex act from a person under 18, two counts of grooming, and one count of violating the Sex Offender Registry Act.

Benjamin Ingram