St. Clair County now offering people 65 and up to schedule vaccinations

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – With the Metro East moving up to Phase 4 of COVID restrictions, St. Clair County is progressing to Phase 1B in its vaccination plan.

The St. Clair County Health Department is now offering a vaccination appointment to people 65 years of age and older.

The number of available appointments is dependent upon the available quantity of doses.

If you qualify, you can sign-up for a vaccine by calling 618-825-4447 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. You may be contacted by phone, email, or text message to set and confirm your appointment.

Meanwhile, Walgreens in Fairview Heights and Edwardsville are still setting appointments for those in Phase 1b and will soon expand to more locations offering in-store vaccinations. For more information, visit www.walgreens.com/covid19vac.