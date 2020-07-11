St. Clair County officials begging the public to wear face masks, coverings

O’FALLON, Ill. – With 42 new cases reported Thursday, St. Clair County is trending higher than most other areas and officials say more than eight percent of COVID tests are coming back positive in St. Clair County.

Officials are pleading with people wear a mask.

St. Clair County is following Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Phase 4 reopening plan officials say there are no plans right now to order businesses shutdown again or mandate the wearing of masks but the county will back businesses that require customers to wear masks.

County official are calling on everyone to get on board so there is no return to shutdowns.

Meanwhile, St. Clair County will be offering another free round of COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, July 14 at O’Fallon Family Sports Park in O’Fallon, Illinois.