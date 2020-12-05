St. Clair County providing walk-up COVID testing

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – In the Metro East Friday, a COVID testing site was open for walk-up tests.

The St. Clair County Health Department partnered with the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation to host a walk-up COVID testing event at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center.

“We’ve offered these types of pop-up clinics since the Summer. We’ve also partnered with the Illinois Department of Public Health, offering these types of clinics several times a week you can go to St Clair county health department website,” Myla Blandford, deputy director of the St. Clair County Health Department said.

The department’s website has a listing of the next Illinois Department of Public Health drive-thru clinics.

“This is a good site at the fairgrounds,” Blandford said. “We’re here every couple of weeks. We try to go throughout the county so we have access to testing options for all our residents.”

On the county’s webpage, you can also track the positivity rate for the state and the county which has seen an increase.

“Unfortunately, we are a little bit high. We were at 12.9 yesterday, regionally we’re around 14,” Blandford said. “So we obviously want those numbers to be much lower. We do anticipate seeing a slight rise as we go one to two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday and then as we move into the Christmas holidays as well. In addition, people are moving indoors. So, we encourage everybody to stay that six-foot apart, wash your hands, and wear your masks.”

Blandford said the health department wants to remind viewers considering travel that you can be asymptomatic and spread the illness to your family members.

For more information about upcoming testing sites, visit co.st-clair.il.us.