FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A St. Louis man accused of firing one shot outside an Illinois Planned Parenthood site is behind bars.

St. Clair County prosecutors have charged Evonte Gray, 27, with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm in the investigation.

The gunfire happened around 5 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the Fairview Heights Planned Parenthood location at 317 Salem Place.

Investigators say Gray and another person began arguing inside the site. They took matters outside, then Gray reportedly fired a gunshot seconds later. No one was hurt from the gunfire.

Later that evening, police found Gray and the person he had argued with in Fairview Heights. Police seized the gun suspected in the incident and recovered one bullet casing from outside the Planned Parenthood site.