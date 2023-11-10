MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A St. Louis man faces felony charges in connection with a DUI crash that killed an Illinois teenager last summer.

Prosecutors have charged Dustin Gilliland, 44, with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in connection with the crash, which claimed the life of Gregory Kuehnel Jr., 18, of Jerseyville.

Charges allege that Gilliland was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Illinois Routes 3 and 143. Keuhnel died in the collision and another occupant was also hurt.

Investigators say Gilliland was also driving while his license in Missouri was suspended.

“Impaired driving puts everyone on the road at risk,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “I cannot begin to imagine the loss experienced by the family and loved ones of this young man.”

If convicted, Gilliland could face up to 19 years in prison on both charges. Haine’s office has filed a petition seeking pretrial detention of Gilliland.