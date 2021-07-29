EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a St. Louis man Thursday in connection with a child sexual assault investigation.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Noe Duque-Ugarte was charged with five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and four counts of criminal sexual assault.

The charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child are punishable by 6 to 60 years in state prison. But because there are multiple victims involved, the charges now carry a mandatory life sentence if convicted. Meanwhile, the charges for criminal sexual assault range from 4 to 15 years in prison without parole.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Collinsville Police Department worked in conjunction with the Madison County Child Advocacy Center in investigating the case.St. Louis man charged with child sexual assault