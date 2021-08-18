St. Louis man gets 7 years for cocaine bust in Pontoon Beach

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – A 51-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Tuesday to more than seven years in federal prison following a drug bust in Pontoon Beach in Aug. 2020.

Steve Kennedy pleaded guilty in May to attempting to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug crime, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

According to court documents, Kennedy and a co-defendant, Stephen Brown, drove to a restaurant in Pontoon Beach intending to purchase two kilos of cocaine. The men were meeting a confidential source working with law enforcement.

DEA agents arrested Kennedy and Brown at the restaurant shortly after the pair arrived.

At the time of his arrest, Kennedy was carrying a .22-caliber pistol with an attached silencer and seven loaded magazines, as well as $33,000 in cash. Brown had another $5,000 in cash in his vehicle.

Kennedy had a prior conviction from Mississippi that prohibits him from lawfully owning a firearm.

The judge also ordered Kennedy to forfeit his share of the seized cash.