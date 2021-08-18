St. Louis man gets 7 years for cocaine bust in Pontoon Beach

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – A 51-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Tuesday to more than seven years in federal prison following a drug bust in Pontoon Beach in Aug. 2020.

Steve Kennedy pleaded guilty in May to attempting to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug crime, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

According to court documents, Kennedy and a co-defendant, Stephen Brown, drove to a restaurant in Pontoon Beach intending to purchase two kilos of cocaine. The men were meeting a confidential source working with law enforcement.

DEA agents arrested Kennedy and Brown at the restaurant shortly after the pair arrived.

At the time of his arrest, Kennedy was carrying a .22-caliber pistol with an attached silencer and seven loaded magazines, as well as $33,000 in cash. Brown had another $5,000 in cash in his vehicle.

Kennedy had a prior conviction from Mississippi that prohibits him from lawfully owning a firearm.

The judge also ordered Kennedy to forfeit his share of the seized cash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News