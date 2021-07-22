St. Louis man in possession of 114 grams of meth pleads guilty to federal charges

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A St. Louis man faces a minimum of five years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to attempting to distribute over 100 grams of methamphetamine.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Lamondra Beckley, 43, plead guilty to possessing approximately 114 grams of methamphetamine with intent to “sell to a customer at a gas station in Fairview Heights, Illinois, before being arrested by DEA agents” on March 11, 2021. Due to a prior felony conviction, when Beckley was arrested he was unlawfully in possession of a Taurus Model 709 Slim handgun.

He was under federal indictment since April 6. His sentencing is scheduled for November 10 at 10:00 a.m. in East St. Louis, Illinois.

The Southern District of Illinois said, “United States District Judge David W. Dugan will determine any sentence after considering the federal sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.”

Deandre Young, 42, of St. Louis, is also named in the indictment. He is charged with aiding and abetting Beckley in the possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and with possessing a Beretta Model .25 Panther handgun. His trial is scheduled for October 4.

This case is being investigated by the DEA in Fairview Heights. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel T. Kapsak is prosecuting the case.