St. Louis man killed in quadruple shooting outside Metro East strip club

BROOKLYN, Ill. – Four people were shot outside a strip club in Brooklyn, Illinois overnight, leaving one man dead.

According to a spokesperson for the Illinois State Police, the shooting happened just before 3:10 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Madison Avenue.

Shots were fired in a parking lot across the street from the Dawg Pound Strip Club.

One of the victims, a 28-year-old man, was killed. The suspect fled the scene. The other victims were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 314-725-TIPS. Witnesses can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.