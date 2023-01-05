EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Wednesday and admitted to killing a bank guard during an August 2021 robbery in East St. Louis.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Jaylan Quinn told the court he was the trigger man.

The robbery took place at the First Bank branch on River Park Drive on Aug. 27, 2021.

Quinn and another man, identified as Andrew Brinkley, 21, walked into the bank wearing masks, approached the teller, and displayed a demand note. The note read, “I GOT A BOMB STRAPPED TO MY CHEST PUT ALL THE MONEY IN OR EVERYONE DIE.”

The two men were given an undisclosed sum of money and attempted to leave the bank.

Ted Horn, a security guard at the bank, went to stop the robbers, but Quinn took out a handgun and shot Horn in the head. Quinn and Brinkley drove away in a white Lexus sedan. Horn died at the scene. He was 56.

Prosecutors said bank surveillance video was used to help identify Quinn and Brinkley. Both men were arrested the following day at Brinkley’s home in St. Louis. Authorities found a loaded handgun, two marked bills that were taken from First Bank, and clothing that matched the outfits worn by the robbers. A white Lexus sedan was also parked outside the residence.

Brinkley already pleaded guilty to a bank robbery charge and will be in court on Jan. 11 for sentencing.