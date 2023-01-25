EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A St. Louis man was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for his role in a methamphetamine operation in southern Illinois.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Terrence Thompson, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of attempt and conspiracy, and one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Thompson and two co-defendants plotted to move more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in the area. Richard Stark, 52, was sentenced in July 2022 to 292 months in prison. Tamara Peoples, 63, will be sentenced on March 30, 2023, for her role in the drug ring.

Prosecutors said law enforcement eventually raided Thompson’s home in St. Louis and found more than 10 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Members of the drug ring used CashApp, cashier’s checks, bank transfers, and money orders in dealing narcotics.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Thompson to 235 months in prison.

Following his prison term, Thompson will serve an additional five years of supervised release.