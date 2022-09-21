EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A St. Louis man who admitted to dealing methamphetamine on both sides of the Mississippi River was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Illinois said Antonio Brown, 38, appeared in court on Sept. 19 to learn his punishment. Following his release, Brown must complete five years of probation.

A federal grand jury indicted Brown on Sept. 21, 2021, on one count of distribution of a controlled substance. Brown pleaded guilty on April 14, 2022.

Brown was selling crystal meth from a home in Sauget, but evidence also proved he was distributing the drug from his own residence in south St. Louis.

Children were at the home when these drug deals took place, prosecutors said.