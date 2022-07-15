CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – The Cahokia Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a teen girl who has been missing for several days.

Aaryonna B. Waters, 13, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Jerome Lane in Cahokia Heights. Police say Waters is from St. Louis, but had been staying at a relative’s house in the Metro East due to previous runaway incidents.

Waters was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless basketball shirt with black, orange, yellow stripes and black biker shorts. She is described as 4 feet, 8 inches tall and 105 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cahokia Heights Police Department at 618-825-2681 or your nearest law enforcement agency.