St. Patrick’s Day is the first day without dine-in services in Illinois

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. - Illinois recorded its first death from the coronavirus Tuesday afternoon. The victim – a Chicago woman in her 60s.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 5,100 cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has led to numerous closings and cancellations across the nation.

Illinois is making serious changes to try and stop its spread.

Illinois confirmed cases have surpassed 100. Tuesday was the first day Illinois bars and restaurants had to stop dine-in services. All schools have been closed.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday afternoon that all restaurants and bars in Illinois would be closed except for pickup and delivery effective at the end of the business day on Monday. The new rules in effect through March 30 due to the pandemic.