MADISON, Ill. – St. Louis is the place to be this ‘hot’ weekend as NASCAR rolls into town. The second annual Enjoy Illinois 300 sold out Sunday at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

The events began Friday morning for fans without a ticket. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFox flew over the NASCAR Haulers Touch-a-Truck event and parade, where fans could see the haulers up close.

From the drivers in the community to beat the heat on the track. Fans have already are starting to enjoy the festivities here at the raceway. Fans say the heat is on.

“Our fans can expect it to be bigger and better than last year. It was a sellout crowd,” said Scott Blair, executive vice president and general manager. “We just announced it’s sold out again this weekend. Our musical lineup and extra stuff stepped up a notch.”

The St. Louis area has a solid base of fans who love NASCAR. Both young and old.

“I hope for Kyle Bush to win the race. I’m a big fan. I have been a fan for a couple of years,” said 13-year-old Cullen Mueth.

“I’m very excited; they came back here for a reason,” said Edwardo Perez. “St. Louis showed us the sport of NASCAR, and a lot of us have been fans since 2010.”

The traffic is expected to be heavy, so fans are encouraged to arrive early or use Metro.