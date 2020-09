CENTERVILLE, Ill. – The State Fire Marshall is investigating a house fire overnight in Centreville, Illinois.

The fire started and around 11:30 p.m. on Bond Avenue near Missouri Avenue. We are told the homeowner escaped unharmed.

Overnight house fire 6500 block of Bond Ave in Centreville Illinois. pic.twitter.com/f10SWUbYcX — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 15, 2020

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.