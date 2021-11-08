State’s attorney argues required ID to own guns in Illinois is unconstitutional

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – People living in Illinois need to have a Firearm Owners Identification card to legally own a gun or ammunition. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is asking the Illinois State Supreme Court to strike down the FOID Act as unconstitutional.

Haine says that the law does not advance the public interest because it poses no practical deterrent to those who violate it.

“The FOID Act does not in fact advance public safety in Madison County and is an unconstitutional burden on peaceable Madison County citizens. Its public-interest justification exists only in theory, not in reality, ” states the Madison County State’s Attorney office.

A circuit court judge ruled in April that the Firearm Owners’ Identification Card requirement in state law, “makes criminals out of law-abiding citizens who are attempting to protect their lives within their own homes.”

In 2019 FOX 2 found that no law enforces the seizure of FOID cards and weapons. It is essentially an honor system.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that his office has submitted an amicus curiae, or “friend of the court,” brief to the Illinois Supreme Court on behalf of Madison County urging the Court to strike down the FOID Act as unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/qDg4pC9hfA — Madison County (IL) State's Attorney (@MadisonCoSAO) November 8, 2021