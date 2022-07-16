The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Illinois from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Illinois.

#30. Nevada

– Moved from Nevada to Illinois in 2019: 1,394

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #20 most common destination from Nevada

– Moved from Illinois to Nevada in 2019: 4,239

— #19 most common destination from Illinois

#29. South Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 1,518

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from South Carolina

– Moved from Illinois to South Carolina in 2019: 4,210

— #21 most common destination from Illinois

#28. Alabama

– Moved from Alabama to Illinois in 2019: 1,658

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Alabama

– Moved from Illinois to Alabama in 2019: 1,962

— #28 most common destination from Illinois

#27. Nebraska

– Moved from Nebraska to Illinois in 2019: 1,772

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Nebraska

– Moved from Illinois to Nebraska in 2019: 1,158

— #36 most common destination from Illinois

#26. Connecticut

– Moved from Connecticut to Illinois in 2019: 1,783

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #19 most common destination from Connecticut

– Moved from Illinois to Connecticut in 2019: 1,389

— #32 most common destination from Illinois

#25. Kansas

– Moved from Kansas to Illinois in 2019: 2,307

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Kansas

– Moved from Illinois to Kansas in 2019: 2,449

— #26 most common destination from Illinois

#24. Oklahoma

– Moved from Oklahoma to Illinois in 2019: 2,326

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from Oklahoma

– Moved from Illinois to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,401

— #27 most common destination from Illinois

#23. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to Illinois in 2019: 2,518

— 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #20 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from Illinois to Tennessee in 2019: 8,607

— #12 most common destination from Illinois

#22. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to Illinois in 2019: 2,572

— 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from Illinois to Maryland in 2019: 1,929

— #29 most common destination from Illinois

#21. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to Illinois in 2019: 3,455

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from Illinois to Colorado in 2019: 10,153

— #11 most common destination from Illinois

#20. Kentucky

– Moved from Kentucky to Illinois in 2019: 3,514

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from Kentucky

– Moved from Illinois to Kentucky in 2019: 4,843

— #18 most common destination from Illinois

#19. New Jersey

– Moved from New Jersey to Illinois in 2019: 3,562

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from New Jersey

– Moved from Illinois to New Jersey in 2019: 1,854

— #30 most common destination from Illinois

#18. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to Illinois in 2019: 3,610

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #19 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from Illinois to Georgia in 2019: 14,438

— #7 most common destination from Illinois

#17. Massachusetts

– Moved from Massachusetts to Illinois in 2019: 3,693

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #14 most common destination from Massachusetts

– Moved from Illinois to Massachusetts in 2019: 4,050

— #22 most common destination from Illinois

#16. Minnesota

– Moved from Minnesota to Illinois in 2019: 3,930

— 2.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #10 most common destination from Minnesota

– Moved from Illinois to Minnesota in 2019: 8,348

— #13 most common destination from Illinois

#15. Washington

– Moved from Washington to Illinois in 2019: 4,364

— 2.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from Illinois to Washington in 2019: 3,829

— #24 most common destination from Illinois

#14. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Illinois in 2019: 4,591

— 2.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #19 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from Illinois to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,996

— #23 most common destination from Illinois

#13. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 4,792

— 2.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from Illinois to North Carolina in 2019: 6,527

— #16 most common destination from Illinois

#12. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to Illinois in 2019: 5,054

— 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #10 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from Illinois to Arizona in 2019: 10,915

— #8 most common destination from Illinois

#11. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to Illinois in 2019: 5,338

— 2.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from Illinois to Virginia in 2019: 6,562

— #15 most common destination from Illinois

#10. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to Illinois in 2019: 7,684

— 4.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from Illinois to Ohio in 2019: 7,615

— #14 most common destination from Illinois

#9. New York

– Moved from New York to Illinois in 2019: 8,032

— 4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Illinois to New York in 2019: 6,447

— #17 most common destination from Illinois

#8. Texas

– Moved from Texas to Illinois in 2019: 9,106

— 4.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from Illinois to Texas in 2019: 23,747

— #4 most common destination from Illinois

#7. Iowa

– Moved from Iowa to Illinois in 2019: 10,294

— 5.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Iowa

– Moved from Illinois to Iowa in 2019: 10,843

— #9 most common destination from Illinois

#6. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to Illinois in 2019: 10,396

— 5.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from Illinois to Michigan in 2019: 10,177

— #10 most common destination from Illinois

#5. Wisconsin

– Moved from Wisconsin to Illinois in 2019: 12,021

— 6.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Wisconsin

– Moved from Illinois to Wisconsin in 2019: 22,402

— #5 most common destination from Illinois

#4. Missouri

– Moved from Missouri to Illinois in 2019: 13,389

— 7.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Missouri

– Moved from Illinois to Missouri in 2019: 17,366

— #6 most common destination from Illinois

#3. Florida

– Moved from Florida to Illinois in 2019: 14,534

— 7.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #11 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from Illinois to Florida in 2019: 24,425

— #2 most common destination from Illinois

#2. California

– Moved from California to Illinois in 2019: 14,692

— 7.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #14 most common destination from California

– Moved from Illinois to California in 2019: 24,085

— #3 most common destination from Illinois

#1. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to Illinois in 2019: 17,156

— 9.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from Illinois to Indiana in 2019: 36,328

— #1 most common destination from Illinois