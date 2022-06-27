CHICAGO – A Macoupin County, Illinois man could be imprisoned for the rest of his life if convicted on 15 counts related to possession and dissemination of child pornography.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office said 32-year-old Alex Ivey was arrested on Thursday, June 23 at his Staunton home. Investigators with the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and the Staunton Police Department searched the home and found Ivey had the illicit material in his residence.

Ivey was charged with 10 counts of dissemination of child pornography and five counts of possession of child porn. He remains jailed on a $400,000 bond. He’s next scheduled to appear in court on July 12.

If convicted, Ivey faces between six and 30 years in prison on each count of dissemination, and between three and seven years for each count of possession.