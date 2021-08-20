Staunton School District goes remote after rise in COVID cases

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – An Illinois school district is closing for in-person learning after an increase in COVID cases. The Staunton School District is asking students to stay home through August 29, 2021. This includes any student who attends school in a Mt. Olive or Gillespie classroom.

Students will be full remote learning while the building is closed. Custodians are taking the time to thoroughly clean the school to help slow the spread of the virus.

All extracurricular activities are also canceled through Sunday, August 29th. Students not under quarantine may return to class on Monday, August 30. Learn more about the remote learning schedule and guidelines here.