CHICAGO — Commuters using the Illinois Tollway are in for some changes.

I-PASS stickers will soon replace the old, plastic transponders to go on the windshields of drivers using the Tollway. The stickers are smaller and less expensive than the boxes drivers have been using for years, plus you don’t need to put down a deposit for the stickers.

The stickers should be available by the end of January at Tollway customer service centers, at the Tollway’s headquarters and at Tollway oases.

In February, they’ll be available at Jewel-Osco stores and online.

Drivers can keep using their I-PASS transponders until they expire.