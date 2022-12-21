WATERLOO, Ill. – Going into the New Year, there is still no winner for the Queen of Hearts of Waterloo. The drawing took place last night, and the Ace of Hearts was revealed.

The QoH is now on hiatus and will resume ticket sales on January 7, 2023. The drawing for the $1,230,904 grand prize will take held on January 17, 2023, at 7 p.m.

The registration for QoH were cut off when the pot reached over a thousand dollars on December 6.

Carrie Phelps, 7th grade teacher at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, said that anyone who is already registered will be able to continue purchasing tickets each week. They will just not allow new people to play.

The gathering will take place at Outsiders, which can be found on Market Street in Waterloo. Players of the Queen of Hearts card game have the option to purchase more chances to draw a card.

The raffle is part of a fundraiser for Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School. Tickets are sold at the Outsider Tavern on Market Street. You must be at least 21 years old and have a driver’s license number to purchase a $1 ticket. You can buy as many tickets as they want.

Queen of Hearts players buy a chance to draw a card. If their number is drawn from the jar, they have the opportunity to draw the Queen of Hearts from a deck of playing cards. They get the jackpot if they find the queen. If they don’t draw the Queen of Hearts, then the player gets $500, and the jackpot grows even bigger.

Market Street has been closed in Waterloo on drawing nights to make the area safer and to accommodate the large crowds.