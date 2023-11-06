EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A stolen vehicle crashes into an East St. Louis home, and it was all caught on video. The driver ran off, apparently uninjured. The family talks about the horrifying ordeal caught on camera

The incident happened here in the 3200 block of Ohio. The stolen vehicle crashed into the home, leaving a large hole

Gloria Campbell is counting her blessings after investigators say a person driving a stolen Kia crashed into her family’s home Monday at around 8 a.m. and took off running.

The East St. Louis police say the incident is disturbing, and they want the person held accountable. Campbell says this is not the first time something like this has happened.

A stolen vehicle crashed into the home a few years ago.

An official from the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force says the Kia was stolen from St. Louis. It is unclear when it was stolen.

Campbell is glad no one was injured.

“My neighbors did attempt to chase the guy. They made sure I was OK. I was in a state of shock. I knew I needed to call the gas company because the last time the house was hit, they hit that gas meter and the neighbors had to evacuate,” said Campbell.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.