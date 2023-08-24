MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – There is an active police presence in Madison County, Illinois, where a stolen Washington Park police car was recovered.

It’s understood that the Washington Park Police SUV was found at Route 162 and Horseshoe Lake Road. The Illinois State Police are at the scene, trying to piece together the facts of what exactly took place.

This all started about 11:00 p.m. It’s believed that someone stole a Washington Park Police SUV, which was discovered at the location later. Authorities have shut down 162 from Horseshoe Lake Road to Lake Road.

Earlier, it was seen to be what we believe may have been officials from the Medical Examiner’s Office, so there could be a death involved in the incident.

We’ve reached out to the Illinois State Police and Washington Park Police for more details but have not yet heard back. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.