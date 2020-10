FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police are handling a strange accident that happened in Fairview Heights Mondy morning.

Police say a truck was hauling a shed on Illinois 159 around 1:00 a.m. but that shed was too tall to clear the traffic light at Ashland Avenue, knocking it loose.

The shed finally fell off the truck about a half-mile down the road.

Fortunately no one was hurt.

Breaking Overnight. Storage shed falls off moving truck on Illinois 159- Fairview Heights. Details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/jrOzhqwlhm — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 26, 2020