ST. LOUIS – The stormy weather Wednesday night did a bit of damage across the area.

In Freeburg, Illinois, the wind and heavy rain tore the roof off an apartment building. It appeared to be vacant. There’s been no word of any injuries. The strong wind also knocked down a couple of trees on North Main Street and on Kester Street in Freeburg. That was just before 8:30 p.m.

On the Missouri side of the river, the storm is being blamed for knocking down some power lines in Lemay. This was at the Gentry and Vincent avenues.

St. Louis County Police said a tree fell on the power lines. Ameren reported fewer than 1,00 customers were without power because of the storms.