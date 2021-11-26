Two-story structure on fire in East St. Louis, Illinois

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A structure is on fire at 17th and Belmont in East St. Louis, Illinois Friday morning.

The fire started before 5:45 a.m.

It is unknown at this time how it started. It is also unknown if this is a home or an apartment building.

The two-story structure had fire and smoke coming from both sides of the building.

Emergency crews are working to contain the fire.

It is unknown if the structure was occupied or vacant.

