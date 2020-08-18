Students move into housing on the SIUE campus, ahead of classes starting on Monday

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – College students began moving onto campus Monday at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Illinois.

The new SIUE Cougars making their way onto campus in Edwardsville, Illinois Tuesday.

“It’s a big day. My family and I are a little nervous but very excited,” said Karina Pulido, SIUE freshman.

“They were assigned a move in time, so we were thoughtful about how they were coming to campus. Trying to avoid people coming to the same suite and your roommate is not coming at the same time. Folks have a 30-minute slot where they come in and check-in and get their key and they don’t have to leave their vehicle. Then they come to their vehicle, unload their car, and start feeling at home,” said Mallory Sidarous, Director of Housing SIUE.

Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville is welcoming students over a five-day period, staggering the move-ins.

SIUE does not require students to have a COVID test before arriving on campus or to live on campus. The university recommending that anyone can obtain a test through their provider, the county health department, and at SIUE health service.

“My sister just graduated from here a year ago. So, today she was going to show me around the spots and what’s open,” said Tiffany Ellison, SIUE freshman.

Tuesday and all week it’s two guests per resident during campus move-in, an emotional time for students and parents and guardians.

“It’s going well with people having times to move in, up here is not so crowded,” said Brian Lueke, SIUE parent.

Classes begin Monday for the fall semester, and some 2,000 students are expected to move onto campus the remainder of the week.

“We’re doing a lot of education about cleaning and sanitation. We’re expecting students to wear face coverings in all the public areas on campus including our residence halls. If they’re not in their home or room then they’re expected to have a face covering on and we’re doing everything we can to mitigate the spread and keep our students safe,” said Mallory Sidarous, Director of Housing SIUE.