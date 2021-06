Bicycle helmets are designed for just a single impact, making it essential to replace helmets involved in a crash, even if there are no noticeable signs of damage.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill.– The St. Clair County transit district wants your kids to try riding a bike this summer. It has launched a summer riding program today.

The group is encouraging participants to track miles on the Metro bike link system to win prizes.

The prizes include things like sunglasses, water bottles, a new bike helmet, and their own bike mileage tracker.

You can learn more about the program at www.scctd.org.