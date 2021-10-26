Sunday’s tornado damages Illinois church

BREMEN, Ill. – Debris and downed trees surround the St. John Lutheran Church in Bremen outside of Chester, Illinois Tuesday.

Parts of Illinois experienced significant damage from Sunday’s tornado.

“We were glad we have the emergency management at Chester,” said Judy Ebers, secretary of the church council. “I got three different warnings from them, and then the National Weather Service also on our phone. But on the landline, we got the one from Chester. And I think that’s what saved a lot of people because we knew what was coming and to take cover.”

St. John Lutheran Church dates to 1847 and has been serving members of the community ever since. A storm and high gust winds in 1980 struck the church and caused damage. But Sunday’s storm seemed like history repeating itself for local residents.

Chairman of the church, Terry Winkelman, said the storm caused damage to the church building and surrounding trees. He pointed out a line of cedar trees that had been on the property for many years.

“The other trees, you could tell some of them were young and some old, but it really didn’t make a bit of difference how young or old they were. When that tornado got ahold of them, they were gone,” Winkelman said.

The tornado also moved approximately 26 headstones in the cemetery just behind the church but did not cause too much damage that can’t be fixed.

Randolph County Chief Deputy Jared Peters said there are still homes and parts of Chester without power. However, Ameren and a slew of electrical contractors got 12 poles installed during the day on Tuesday. These electrical contractors will be at it pulling wires well into the night.