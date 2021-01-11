Survey shows high interest among St. Clair County residents who want to get the COVID vaccine

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – St. Clair County health officials say there is strong interest among residents in getting the COVID vaccine. The county began a program over the weekend by asking residents to fill out a form if they’re interested in getting the vaccine.

Health officials in St. Clair County say nearly 18,000 residents have already signed up to get the shots but it may be a few months before the vaccines are available to the general public.

A number of counties in the region are urging their residents to sign up on their websites to get notifications when the vaccines become available. The first phase of distribution is going to health care workers who have direct contact with patients and to residents in long-term care facilities.

In addition, St. Clair, Madison, and Monroe counties also are encouraging residents up through their websites and Facebook pages.

“This will help the health department logistically prepare based on the amount of vaccine that arrives in the county and then compare the amount of interest in those age groups or citizens who have underlying health conditions to meet tiers that have been set up by CDC and in the health department,” said Herb Simmons, director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

In Missouri, St. Louis and St. Charles counties have set up online forms for residents to fill out if they’re interested in getting vaccinated.