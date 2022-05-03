EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The mother of a man killed when a tornado slammed into an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, spoke publicly about his death for the first time since the December tragedy.

During a press briefing at Mount Joy Baptist Church on Tuesday, Deon January said DeAndre Morrow was only working because he was called in on his day off.

Morrow was among the six people who died when the Amazon fulfillment center partially collapsed on December 10, 2021.

“It saddens me that Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and he’s not going to be here with me on that day,” said January. “It’s not okay. Amazon, it’s not okay.”

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump stood alongside January, whom he is representing in a wrongful death lawsuit against Amazon. Crump and a team of attorneys also filed lawsuits on behalf of five Amazon drivers who survived the collapse.

“We are here with this broken-hearted mother and sister and father and these other drivers for Amazon to say that you were wrong Amazon,” he said.

Former employee Jada Wiliams also spoke out and detailed the night the tornado hit.

“The building just started falling down and then I was just running trying to make it to that shelter place which was the bathroom,” Williams said. “By the time I made it back there, I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing. My cousin, I see him crying and everybody else panicking like that. I honestly thought the building was going to keep falling.”

Jada William’s cousin also survived.

Amazon has defended its actions and just last week the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration wrote that Amazon had met minimal federal safety guidelines for storm sheltering and would not face any fines or penalties.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.