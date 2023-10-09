BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A 19-year-old man is under arrest for a fatal shooting blocks away from Saturday’s popular chili cook-off in Belleville, Illinois. Omarion D. Williams has been charged with murder. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail. The victim has been identified as Aaron Metts.

The shooting happened at around noon near First Street and West B Street. Police found the victim had several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is still not clear what might have led up to the shooting. The shooting is not believed to be connected to the city’s large chili cook-off community event, which was located at the Belleville Public Square.

Note: The video in this story is from Saturday’s report.