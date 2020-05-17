Suspect dead after fatal shooting and standoff at Illinois motel

A suspect shot three people and exchanged gunfire with police in a deadly overnight shootout and standoff at a Super 8 motel in Rockford, Illinois, authorities said.

The suspect in the shooting barricaded himself inside the motel, Rockford Police Chief Daniel O’Shea said in a news conference near the scene. Authorities forced entry into the room early Sunday and found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, O’Shea said.

Authorities were first called to the motel shortly after midnight Saturday in response to a report of shots fired. There, they found one man fatally shot and two women injured with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, O’Shea said.

Officers found the suspect in the building, O’Shea said, and exchanged gunfire, leading to an extended standoff. No officers were injured, he said.

He said authorities believed the standoff stemmed from a domestic incident but cautioned the information was preliminary.

By Alta Spells and Eric Levenson, CNN