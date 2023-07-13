CARLINVILLE, Ill. – Investigators have identified a person suspected of killing a man in Carlinville, Illinois, Wednesday evening. The suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Johnson Street around 7:20 p.m., and found the victim, identified as Dana Morgan Jr., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Morgan was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 37.

Authorities were able to identify a person of interest in the murder and, by Thursday, presented the case to the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors charged Shawn Evans, 36, with first-degree murder. A judge set his bond at $2 million.

The Carlinville Police Department apprehended Evans shortly after 3:45 p.m. A department spokesperson credited the assistance of the Macoupin County and Montgomery County sheriff’s offices, the Illinois State Police, Illinois Secretary of State Police, and the U.S. Marshals Service.