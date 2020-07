FILE – In this June 12, 2017, file photo, Jason Scott Quate appears in court on child abuse charges in Las Vegas. Qaute, who also faces a murder charge in Illinois in the death of his 6-year-old daughter in a St. Louis suburb, was sentenced Monday, July 13, 2020, to 28 years to life in Nevada state prison after pleading guilty to felony child sex charges. Quate, 37, also was sentenced to lifetime supervision and registration as a sex offender following his guilty pleas last October to sexual assault with a minor and two charges of lewdness with a child. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of murder in the death of his 6-year-old daughter in a St. Louis suburb was sentenced to 28 years to life in Nevada state prison after pleading guilty to felony child sex charges.

Jason Quate was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to child sexual assault and lewdness charges.

Quate still faces murder and concealing a homicidal death charges in St. Clair County, Illinois. The body of his daughter was found in a garage at a vacant home in Centreville, Illinois.