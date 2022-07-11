EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the shooting death of a 64-year-old man in East St. Louis.

Willie Clanton was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Lynch Avenue on Friday, June 24 at about 11:20 p.m. Police said the suspects opened fire from a dark-colored sedan.

On Monday, the Illinois State Police Department released surveillance photos of the vehicle, which has tinted windows and a damaged driver’s door.

Anyone with additional information on this case can contact Illinois State Police at 618-301-

0807, the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-482-6600, or Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477

(TIPS).