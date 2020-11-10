Suspect wanted for robbing elderly woman, stealing car at Glen Carbon Walgreens

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Police need the publics’ help in identifying a suspect who robbed an elderly woman and stole her car at a Walgreens in Glen Carbon at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Glen Carbon police, they responded to a call about a strong-armed robbery and theft of a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they provided medical assistance to an elderly woman with minor injuries.

The victim said as she entered the store, the suspect grabbed her belongings from her including her car keys, and knocked her to the ground.

The suspect ran to the victim’s car and drove off on Route 159.

The victim’s car activated a license plate reader on I-270, going west toward Granite City.

The stolen vehicle is a gray Ford with Illinois Registration AG5501.

The suspect is described as a slim white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white ball cap, and black mask.

If anyone would like to make an anonymous tip, call 618-391-4470.