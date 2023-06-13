BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The FBI and Belleville Police Department are searching for a man accused in a Metro East bank robbery Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened around 10 a.m. at a Bank of America location in the 1900 block of Carlyle Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect approached a teller, demanded money and indicated he was armed, though it’s unclear if the suspect had a weapon. No injuries were reported from the robbery. However, the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect took off in a black four-door Hyundai sedan with tinted windows and a missing license plate, initially heading westbound on Carlyle Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a young man with medium to thin build. He was seen wearing a silver plastic sauna suit, a black hat with the word “FROG” on it, and a dark brown mask over part of his face.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact the FBI Springfield Office at 217-522-9675, the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.