COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Two men are under arrest after a body was found in a ditch in the 500 block of Loop Street. Carlos Mosley, 23, and Amari McGee, 22, of Belleville, both face murder charges.,

Police were called to an area off Route 159 after neighbors discovered a man lying next to the road with a large cut to his torso. He was later pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coronor’s Office and identified as Tyrese Owens, 21, of Collinsville.

A woman told FOX 2 Wednesday that she has lived in the neighborhood since 1992 and described the area as one where you would not expect a murder investigation to take place. She prayed with nearby residents for an end to violence.

Both suspects are being held at the Madison County Jail for their initial court appearance. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131.

