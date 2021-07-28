Suspects flee into cornfield following police chase, search continues

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A police chase ended in Madison County, Illinois early Wednesday morning, but law enforcement personnel are still searching for the suspects.

The chase started in the Greene County area and ended on Highway 162 in Madison County. Highway 162 is near 255.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene as of 5:15 a.m.

Suspects got out of the car on Highway 162 and ran into a nearby cornfield. Law enforcement personnel are searching for the suspects. An airplane is also assisting in the search.

It is unknown why the suspects originally fled from law enforcement in Greene County.

On the scene of another police chase this one is in the metro east Hwy 162 in Madison County. Police looking for the suspects at this time. pic.twitter.com/1bzmPZaUxp — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 28, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell is at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.