Swansea man charged with failure to register as sex offender

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 65-year-old Swansea man with failing to register as a sex offender after he was found intoxicated on a local MetroLink train.

According to a spokesperson for the Fairview Heights Police Department, officers were called to the MetroLink station on St. Clair Avenue around 1 a.m. on Dec. 16. MetroLink security told police they had attempted to escort a passenger off a train for being drunk and smoking marijuana while riding.

The passenger, identified as Alan Shoemaker, was removed from the train.

Police learned Shoemaker was a sex offender who had neglected to properly register with local authorities. Shoemaker was arrested at the scene.

Shoemaker remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

A police spokesperson said the department routinely checks all registered sex offenders residing in the city to ensure they are compliant with registration laws.