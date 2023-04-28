COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – One teenager faces felony charges in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week.

Prosecutors have charged Isaiah Jenkins, 16, with two counts of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His bond is set at $5 million in the case, per Illinois court records.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday in a neighborhood on North Seminary Street, near the Collinsville Police Department. Police say Vaeden Hawkes, 19, died from his injuries.

Following the gunfire, witnesses reported seeing four people running from the scene and were able to provide officers with descriptions. Police searched the area and quickly found three people matching those descriptions, taking them into custody.

Police have still not yet disclosed a motive or whether Jenkins and Hawkes were known to each other.